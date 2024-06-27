Insider Buying: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Buys 4,950 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wallace purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$30.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.31.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.79.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

