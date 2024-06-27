Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $519,265.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,008,138 shares in the company, valued at $48,846,721.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.38. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

