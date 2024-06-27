Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8 %

ABNB traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,824. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,383 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,292,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

