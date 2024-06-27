Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AnaptysBio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $661.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.33.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
