Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $661.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.33.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

