Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 158,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $25,554,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.