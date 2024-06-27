Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,531,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $6,531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,119,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $131.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carvana by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.