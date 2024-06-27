Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,177,050.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,320,756.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NET opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

