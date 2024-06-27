Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $222,429.12 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48.

Confluent Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Confluent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after buying an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

