Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells 4,653 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 4,653 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $22,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Todd Bazemore sold 2,093 shares of KALA BIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $12,746.37.

KALA BIO Stock Up 40.2 %

NASDAQ KALA traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 11,577,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,861. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.16% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

