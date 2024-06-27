Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 18,988 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lovesac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

