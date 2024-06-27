Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Interactive Strength Trading Down 22.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNR traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 372,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,373. The stock has a market cap of $785,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.30. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($26.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 101,636.09% and a negative net margin of 4,007.36%.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

