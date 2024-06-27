International Paper’s (IP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 28,672,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,909. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 54.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 141.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

