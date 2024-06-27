International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Buys £10,080 in Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Meriel Lenfestey acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,787.01).
International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.2 %
LON:INPP opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.80 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12,700.00 and a beta of 0.31.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
