International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Buys £10,080 in Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Meriel Lenfestey acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,787.01).

LON:INPP opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.80 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12,700.00 and a beta of 0.31.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

