Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Intevac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

