Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.77.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
