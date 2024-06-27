Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 446,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 173,726 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,214,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 118,048 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

