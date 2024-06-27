Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 396,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.