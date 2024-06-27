Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,332 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 54.37% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $506,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,195,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 382.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,047. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

