Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 137.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. 389,296 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

