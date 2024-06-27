Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,426. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

