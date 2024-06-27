Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP remained flat at $102.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 362,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,240. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.