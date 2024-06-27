Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. 255,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,740. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

