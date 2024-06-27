Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,672.15. 108,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,605.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,606.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.