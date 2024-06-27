Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 4,422,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,777,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.