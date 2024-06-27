Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 274,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,975. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

