Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $78.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,536.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,760. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.11 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,436.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,112.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,856 shares of company stock valued at $59,250,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

