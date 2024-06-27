Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $14.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,210. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.