Investment Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 376.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $168.99. 4,960,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

