ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ioneer Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IONR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. ioneer has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

