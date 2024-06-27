IOTA One Day Volume Hits $8.27 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $594.44 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

