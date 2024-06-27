IoTeX Price Hits $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $383.15 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,934 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.