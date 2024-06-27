Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IREN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

