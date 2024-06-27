iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 969,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,048. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

