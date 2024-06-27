iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the May 31st total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,509,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 689,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.