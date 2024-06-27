iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 1,407.9% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, an increase of 1,407.9% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,087,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,362,000 after buying an additional 59,682 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 189,531 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 465,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 323,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 466,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

