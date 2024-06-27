iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.24. 325,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,241. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

