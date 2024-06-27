iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for 4.8% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned 1.31% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXI. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

MXI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. 5,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

