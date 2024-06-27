iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 935,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 594,742 shares.The stock last traded at $23.07 and had previously closed at $22.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REET. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after buying an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

