iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 1,495,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,350. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

