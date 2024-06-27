iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Short Interest Update

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance

IEMMF stock remained flat at $71.72 during trading on Thursday. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.