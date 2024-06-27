iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,777 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.81. 25,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,783. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.