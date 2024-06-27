iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 500,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,843. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

