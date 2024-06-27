iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Down 1%

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.28 and last traded at $40.35. 4,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.