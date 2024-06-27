iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

