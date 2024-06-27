iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.33. 225,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,691. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.11.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
