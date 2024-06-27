iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.