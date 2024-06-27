iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.14 and last traded at C$33.14. 3,725,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,264,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.92.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.82.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.259 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

