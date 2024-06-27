iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading 1% Higher

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.09. 199,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 243,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEZ. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 122,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.