J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $107.70 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $153.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after buying an additional 157,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 43.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

