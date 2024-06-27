Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.1% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 207,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,147. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

