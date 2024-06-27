Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $166.72. The company had a trading volume of 390,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,679. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.